Letter – Resident waits for trails

I would just like to send a quick thank you to [Big Lakes County] council for fixing the much-needed repair of Range Road 160 heading south out of Enilda. This road was in dire need of repair and it is nice to see road work being done on it.

However, the Enilda walking trail still has not yet been completed and as per a formal letter by the CAO of the county last year, it stated that construction would be completed this year on the walking trail.

Enilda is the only hamlet in the county that has been promised completion of this walking trail for a few years, and have not had it done besides the trail being mulched down to get ready for construction. I am just wondering if we would be able to get an ETA as to when we can expect construction to start on this trail this summer.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda