Letter – Skeptical of CBC news reports

CBC used to be a reliable news outlet, but now since the government is controlling what they say, you can’t believe a word they say.

Just like the COVID numbers, many people registered for a COVID test and when they seen how long the lineup was, decided to skip the test. Then the next day, got notified that they tested positive for COVID.

Pretty good for not taking a test!

Also, one doctor sent one swab out unused and it came back positive for COVID.

With lies like this, how can you believe a word they say?

Donald Bissell,

Enilda, AB