Letter – Splash park idea for Enilda

Falher splash park rules and regulations

Sponsor wall

I’m looking to seek Big Lakes County councils opinion on putting a splash park in Enilda.



I was at the splash park in Falher, and had went through the operation of it, and it is pretty efficient and low cost.



The way the splash park works there is, it has a holding tank for the water, which after it runs through the splash park, is drained back into the holding tank.



It is filtered from the holding tank and pumped into the splash park, and back flushed and treated at the end of the day, which is 8:00pm.



The way the splash park works is there is a button in the centre of the drain that a child has to push with their foot to activate the splash park.



It then cycles for 10-15 minutes and deactivates and requires another push of the button to activate again.



It would be pretty low cost to operate and I think that this will be well used in the surrounding areas.



A lot of the money to build the splash park was from donations and grants.



These are the pictures I took of people and companies that donated.



They also have paving stones with donators names on them and several are from this county.



I would be happy to talk more about it with council if they are interested in doing this, and can possibly help get donations together as well to help build it.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda