Letter – Still waiting for answers

This is my second attempt to get answers from Big Lakes County.



Stating that the Enilda transfer station cost $77,000/year as the County claimed was the decision to close the transfer station.



It seems the closure had nothing to do with cost but rather to do with their own personal hatred for the hamlet of Enilda and surrounding area.



I now ask the councillors to please respond back to me with regards to this matter in a formal letter stating exactly why they decided to close the Enilda transfer station. It is clear as day in their post on Facebook that it had nothing to do with money.



I also ask in this letter that council shows why no other transfer station was taken into consideration for the proposed closure.



And to also attach the impact study that was conducted to show why Enilda’s transfer station would have the least impact with closing than others in the county.



I also ask that the County show the environmental study done to show testing that was conducted in the soil to determine there is no waste leaking into the aquifer[s] along with Alberta Environment’s results clearing the site.



I would also like answers as to why the County is also talking about closing the fire hall in Enilda as well.



The County is legally obligated to provide clear and concise answers to the people as to why these decisions are being made against a single hamlet and we, the people, have the right to ask for these decisions in a formal letter.



If the County does not want to give answers, I will be asking for the federal government’s help in getting answers for these decisions made by Big Lakes County council that the people of the county had no say in.



Looking forward to hearing back from you.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda