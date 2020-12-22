Letter – The dump! Round 2!

Please ask [Vic] Abel, [Big Lakes County Public Works superintendent] if he understands what “close proximity” is.



A deer in the headlights is close. The Grouard dump is not!



Every village or town has its own landfill. If Grouard is so close, why does it have its own post office? The only extra dump, in my view, is Gilwood.



Shame on all of you for taking away a 40-year-old dumpsite.



[Reeve Ken] Matthews, you seem to be particularly adamant about this issue. How would you like to take a drive? Maybe in, you know, one of those new County trucks? That’s not needed!



Of course, any dump that is not controlled would be disastrous. There’s that human nature again. Stop making Enilda the bad guy, just because it’s the only one not controlled. That’s your fault, not Enilda residents’ fault.



There used to be a dump a half-mile south of Enilda…was an environmental cleanup done there? Because I hear the cost of that has gone up tremendously: $77,000 versus what – $2-3 million?



Is it really worth closing this convenience?

G.M. Caudron,

Enilda