Letter – Trudeau government ‘overreach’

This bill to criminalize any fossil fuel advertising is blatant governmental overreach.

We do not elect government members because they are smarter than Canadian citizens, but because they are supposed to manage the country for the benefit of all Canadian citizens.

This bill is another proof that government members and bureaucrats are not smarter than Canadian citizens, by trying to rely on penalizing Canadians to maintain control.

Government members and bureaucrats should supply great ideas to motivate Canadians, instead of enacting bad laws to penalize Canadians.

Reject Bill C-372!

Duane Keller,

Drayton Valle, AB.

Editor’s note: The letter was sent to all Canadian Members of Parliament.