Letter – Veteran, 100, remembers the fallen

Lloyd Brown in 1943 and at age 100 today.

I lost my right arm on Oct. 18, 1944, while serving with the Loyal Edmonton Regiment in Italy. I was staked at a farmhouse that had a children’s treehouse located nearby. In the treehouse was a sniper who kept shooting at our boys. A tank then came which shot out shells, the shrapnel hitting my right arm.

When I returned home from the war, I joined The War Amps and have been a member ever since. This association was started by First World War amputee veterans to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees.

Having just recently turned 100, I am reflecting this Remembrance Day upon all those who served in my regiment and never returned home. Their absence weighs on me and it is essential that we keep their memory alive. I take comfort in knowing that The War Amps and its young members will continue to keep spreading the message long into the future.

The sacrifices of those who served (and continue to serve) deserve to be remembered and honoured. Each Remembrance Day serves as a poignant reminder of the tremendous price paid by these brave individuals. Their selflessness and courage continue to resonate, and it is our duty to ensure their legacy endures.

Lloyd Brown,

Member of The War Amps