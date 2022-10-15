Letter – Well done, High Prairie!

I am writing to your paper to thank the community of High Prairie for all their wonderful support given to Ray Prevost and the High Prairie Horseshoe Club. Without this undying support the two championships would not have been as successful as they were.

The community was there for the High Prairie Horseshoe Club the weekend of the Western Canada Classic championships, and for the Canadian Horseshoe championships the following week.

All players and guests attending from out of town were impressed with their accommodations and the restaurant meals during the entire time. It was nothing short of an awesome experience!

Thank you from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitching Association to the entire community for opening up their town.

Jackie Olmstead,

President,

Alberta Horseshoe Pitching Association