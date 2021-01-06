Letter – Will high costs keep dump open?

RE: Enilda Dump Closure

My apologies for being naïve regarding ecological cleanup costs.



It has come to my attention [from a reliable source!] that the starting cost of this service is $14 million!



Doesn’t that just take your breath away?



Who pays the cleanup costs? Certainly not Big Lakes County. They can’t cough up $77,000 per year to keep one of the most “used and abused” landfills open, right?



Money makes the world go around…and in this case [of mismanagement] may be the “leverage needed” to keep the Enilda landfill open.



Whose pockets are deep enough to pay $14 million? Not mine! That $77,000 cost is sounding better all the time…



We have heard the Big Lakes County council has basically said our Enilda dump petition probably wasn’t worth the paper it was signed on – just so you know.

Gillian M. Caudron,

Enilda