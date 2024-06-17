Letter – Yankee flag flies in High Prairie but not Treaty, Metis flags! Why?

Some colleagues and I were recently having a conversation about the flags being flown as you enter High Prairie at the High Prairie Campground. There is an American flag, a Canadian flag, an Alberta flag and a Big Lakes County flag.

Our discussion was around the reasoning for flying the American flag? As well, being on Treaty 8 territory, why is the Treaty 8 Flag or Metis Settlements flags not being flown, especially since an American flag is being flown?

Has South Peace News ever done a story explaining the flags being flown?

It prompted us to do some checking as well on our next trip into town as to what flags are being flown at the town office as well as the Big Lakes County office.

Jason BigCharles,

High Prairie