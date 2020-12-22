Letters to Santa – Becki Cardinal – Kindergarten “C”, High Prairie Elementary School

‘I love you because you bring me toys’

Dear Santa,

My name is Launna and I am five years old! How are you doing, Santa? How are your reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a new baby doll with a bottle and a teddy kitty! I am very excited to see you, Santa!

Love,

Launna Winterburn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Abby and I am five years old! How are the elves? For Christmas this year, I would like a yo-yo, a balloon and a puppet! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Abby Gaschnitz.

Dear Santa,

My name is London and I am five years old! Do your reindeer live with you at the North Pole? For Christmas, I would like some Barbies and clothes for them! And a Barbie pillow! I am very excited for Christmas morning! I will leave cookies for you!

Love,

London Laverdiere.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brianna and I am five years old! How are the reindeer? Do the reindeer like carrots? For Christmas, I would like a Barbie doll and a triple bunk bed for my dolls! I am excited to see you!

Love,

Brianna Bain.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avondre! I am five years old! How are you? How do you come here? For Christmas, I would like a Hulk Buster mask, and candy canes! I hope you eat my cookies this year!

Love,

Avondre Carifelle-Badger.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rocky and I am five years old! I want to know if you are going to give me a present? For Christmas, I would like a car, and a new jet plane! I have an iPad! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Rocky Bellerose.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tanisha and I am five years old! I have been wondering why your beard is white and my dad’s beard is black? For Christmas, I would like chocolate and bunnies! I hope your family is doing well!

Love,

Tanisha Oyerinde.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paydon and I am five years old! How are you doing? I miss you, Santa! How are the elves? For Christmas, I would like a Transformer, Ironman toys and Minecraft! I will leave you milk and cookies! Watch out for my cats!

Love,

Paydon Williscroft-Hawryliw.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kendrick and I am five years old! When you come to my house, could you watch Santa movies with me? you! For Christmas, I would like a toy car and two real motorbikes for me and my brother, Phoenix. I love you because you get me toys!

Love,

Kendrick Sutherland-Richards.

Dear Santa,

My name is Talon and I am five years old! How do you fly in your sleigh? For Christmas, I would like a bike and an electric scooter! I am excited!

Love,

Talon MacKenzie.

Dear Santa,

My name is Callissa and I am four years old! How are the reindeer? What is your favourite ice cream? For Christmas, I would like a toy car, a dump truck, and some stockings! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Callissa Anderson.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dominick and I am four years old! How are the reindeer? What is your favourite cookie? For Christmas, I would like a big monster truck car! I am excited and I hope you are working on toys!

Love,

Dominick Kaminesky.

Dear Santa,

My name is Elaina and I am five years old! What are your favourite cookies? For Christmas, I would like makeup and lots of horses! I am really excited for Christmas! I will leave you milk and cookies on my table!

Love,

Elaina Cuthbert.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am five years old! How many elves do you have? For Christmas, I would like a Mega Super PawPatrol Tower! I am going to leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk!

Love,

Liam Rich.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am five years old! How are the reindeer? And Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I want my own remote control car! Thank you, Santa! I’ll leave you cookies!

Love,

Lily Jackman.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mordy and I am five years old! How do you make toys? How far is the North Pole? For Christmas, I would like a Hot Wheels track with Hot Wheels! We will leave you cookies! Thanks, Santa!

Love,

Mordecai Chapman.