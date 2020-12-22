Letters to Santa – Becki Cardinal – Kindergarten R – High Prairie Elementary School

‘Are the elves tired from all the work. . .?’

Dear Santa,

My name is Arras! I am five years old! I would like to know what your reindeer like to eat! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing at the North Pole? Is it cold there? For Christmas, I would like an Elf on the Shelf, and some new horse toys! I’m really excited for you to visit my house! Is Rudolph’s nose really red? Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Arras Marshall.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezra! I am five years old! How are the elves doing? How is Mrs. Claus? What are the reindeer’s favorite treat? For Christmas, I would like you to bring me Playdough that smells like gingerbread man cookies, and an ABC puzzle, please! Thank you! I am leaving cookies for you! I hope you write me a letter, too!

Love,

Ezra Hicks.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenna! I am five years old! How are your reindeer doing? Do they like to eat candy canes and carrots? I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the elves are all doing good and making toys! How is Comet doing? For Christmas, I would like a unicorn, with a fairy to ride it, and some unicorn food! Thank you! I hope you like the milk and cookies that I leave for you! Have a safe trip!

Love,

Kenna Pilkey.

Dear Santa,

My name is Arrianna! I am five years old! How are your reindeer? How do they fly? Do they like cookies? How are you and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I would like a scooter and a trampoline and a sled! I am really excited for you to come to my house! I’ll listen for the reindeer on the roof!

Love,

Arrianna Fors.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylee! I am five years old! Are the elves tired from all the work they are doing? How much snow do you have at the North Pole? Our snow melted and turned to ice! For Christmas, I would like an American Girl doll, and a makeup set! I would really like a guinea and a cage for it! Thank you, Santa! I can’t wait until you come at Christmas!

Love,

Kaylee Patenaude-Richards.

Dear Santa,

My name is Clancy! I am five years old! How are your reindeer doing? What do they like to eat? I think they like candy canes! For Christmas, I would like some downhill skis and some stickers! I miss you! I hope you like gingerbread cookies and milk! Thank you!

Love,

Clancy Neufeld.

Dear Santa,

My name is Frankie! I am five years old! Merry Christmas, Santa! How are your reindeer doing? Is your hat magic? For Christmas, I would like a mini go-cart and a real puppy! I am excited for you to come! I will put milk and cookies out for you!

Love,

Frankie Ellwood-Shewchuk.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eve! I am five years old! How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a horse reindeer and a toy sing-a-long! Thank you, Santa! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Eve Hallett.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emersyn! I am five years old! What is your favourite cookie? How is Rudolph doing? For Christmas, I would like you to bring me a kitchen toy! Thank you! I will leave cookies!

Love,

Emersyn Brzezicki.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily! I am five years old! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? What are the reindeer doing these days? For Christmas, I would like a My Little Pony doll and a toy puppy! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Emily Gaschnitz.

Dear Santa,

My name is Raphael! I am five years old! What’s the weather like at the North Pole? Are you excited to go around the world with your reindeer and give out toys? For Christmas, I would like a spaceship, a dinosaur and Bakugan toys! I’m excited to see you!

Love,

Raphael Dominguez.