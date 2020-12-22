Letters to Santa – Colette Caron – Kindergarten A, High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Some have been naughty, some have been nice

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were I play with my baby sister! This year for Christmas I would like LOLs, Lego and Barbies! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Lucy Donahue.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyra and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were be good at school and take care of my brother! This year for Christmas I would like reindeer, candy canes and a worm! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Kyra O’Brien.

Dear Santa,

My name is Nate and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were I gave my remote toy to my sister! This year for Christmas I would like a remote car and Play-Doh! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Nate Cox.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hugh and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were take care of my sister, and play with my sister when she is naughty. This year for Christmas I would like Toy Switch with real games, a fire truck, and a quad like my dad’s! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Hugh Moalosane.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zachary and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were I made the bed for my sister, and brought my sister for a quad ride. This year for Christmas I would like a Split Screen, Bumblebee toy and a snowboard! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Zachary McPhail.

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were hug Teegan when she cries! This year for Christmas I would like a quad, a sled and a parachute! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Finn Trimble.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were get dressed for school! This year for Christmas I would like an Elf Snowglobe, a blue flute and some ice cream! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Hayden Hughes.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were helping my brother clean dishes! I cleaned my room and it got messy again. This year for Christmas I would like more Barbie clothes, and my own crayons because Parker does not let me use his! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Isabella Caron.

Dear Santa,

My name is Colin and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were I made the bed for my little brother, and did the dishwasher! This year for Christmas I would like a bunny that eats toy carrots and whatever you want to give me! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Colin McLeod.



Dear Santa,

My name is J.J. and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were saying sorry to my sister! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

J.J. Duwana.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mayen and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were I played with my little brother! This year for Christmas I would like LOLs, Barbie dolls and Pikmi Pops! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Mayen Valdez.

Dear Santa,

My name is Samantha and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were cleaning my room, and I had supper! This year for Christmas I would like a five-year-old rocking horse, and a Barbie house with dolls! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Samantha James.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tehya and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been naughty and nice! A few things that I did nice were I cleaned my room! This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie house, Lego and puzzles! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Tehya Stout.

Dear Santa,

My name is Joren and I am five years old! I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been very nice! A few things that I did nice were play nice with my friend! This year for Christmas I would like Lego and Paw Patrol! I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!

Love,

Joren Abubo.