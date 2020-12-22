Letters to Santa – Karen-Lee Backs – Grade 2 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Santa will be well-fed at Christmas

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I want a Hoverboard, Smart Watch and Animal Crossing for safety at Christmas!

From,

Landen LaRiviere.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want: a Nintendo Switch, a toy crocodile, and a pet frog! I love you, Santa!

From,

Conor Thompson.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch, Hoverboard, and a PS5. Fly safely Christmas Eve!

Love,

Dominic Courtoreille.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? For Christmas I want a brand new TV, and Xbox series. I am going to leave you cookies!

From,

Kelby Letendre.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want a clock and an OMG doll! Fly safely on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Saydee Forseille.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want three Switch games, a camera, and a puppy! Happy Christmas!

Love,

Kingston Bell.

Dear Santa,

How is your shop doing? How are your reindeer? I want a piano, a Charmander teddy, and Charmander bed sheets! I hope you are having fun!

Love,

Gavin Taylor.

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! Do you know my elf Sparkle? Do you think she could bring me more elves? This time could you bring me a purple elf? Santa, do you know what kind of dog Lily is? I want LED lights, a little Lego house that I can build with Lego Friends Boys!

Love,

Sadie Cox.

Dear Santa

How are you and the elves? I hope you are happy and well! For Christmas I want a black Stuffy horse, a toy dog retriever, and a Marble Run set! Fly safely at Christmas!

Love,

Claire Lasher.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you are really happy! For Christmas I want some Slime, Girl Lego, and some necklaces! Fly safely Christmas Eve!

Love,

Jacey Bulosan.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want a Hoverboard, LED lights, and a Smart Watch! Fly Safely! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jonah Hesse.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want a Teal Teddy, a Whiteboard, and a Cartoon Cat toy. I will leave cookies for you!

Love,

Allegra Dubrule.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I hope you’re happy and well! For Christmas I want a violin, an Elf on the Shelf, and Lego cars! Fly safely on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Charlie Tolentino