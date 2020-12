Letters to Santa – Melissa Isaac – Grade 1 – High Prairie Elementary School

‘Do you let the reindeer in your house?’

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? Can I please have a Lex Luthor toy? Thank you!

Love,

Daylen Gordey.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? What makes the sleigh fly? Can I please have a kid’s ride on a train? Thank you!

Love,

Skylar Willier.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have a racecar and a track? Thank you! Have a Happy Christmas!

Love,

Conner Carifelle.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have a dollhouse and chocolate? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Rosie Lowe-Cunningham.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have an iPad? Happy Christmas Day!

Love,

Lyle Hardy.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you let the reindeer in your house? Can I please have headphone and a colouring book? Thank you!

Love,

Jordan Emard.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have makeup? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Harmony Stewart.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have a Hatchimal? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Callista Morgan.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? Can I please have a remote control big truck, a dump truck and a loader? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Silas Baptist.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? Can I please have an iPhone? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Tyler Hamelin.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? Do you use Rudolph’s nose to see at night? Can I please have makeup and a curling iron? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Reese Boisson.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? How do the reindeer smell? Can I please have dirt bike flags for a dirt bike? Thank you!

Love,

Phoenix Sutherland-Richardson.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? How do the reindeer smell? Can I please have a horse? Thank you!

Love,

Becca

Cunningham.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? Can I please have a Fur Real Kitty toy? Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ashtyn Wishart