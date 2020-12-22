Letters to Santa – Michelle Deering – K- Grade 2 – Grouard Northland School

So many kids have been good all the time!

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am five years old! This year, I have been good all of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is a gingerbread man and a gingerbread man book! I promise to leave out a cookie and a cup of milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to Dasher for me!

Love,

Lola Sutherland.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old! This year, I have been naughty but nice! What I would like most this Christmas is a remote control for my Grave Digger and a car for me to drive! I promise to leave out a big present for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to all the reindeer for me!

Love,

Luke Desjarlais.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old! This year, I have been naughty but nice! What I would like most this Christmas is an LOL doll and a Barbie Dream House with three sisters and one mom! I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to Vixen for me!

Love,

Bella Hayman.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old! This year, I have been good all of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is blue Slime and a Rudolph colouring book! I promise to leave out a whole bucket of candy for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to Mrs. Claus for me!

Love,

Samuel Lay.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am five years old! This year, I have been good all of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is a gingerbread man and a gingerbread man book! I promise to leave out a cookie and a cup of milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to the reindeer for me!

Love,

Kevin Torraville.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old! This year, I have been good all of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is Fortnite toys and lots of army toys! I promise to leave out a cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Please say “Hi” to the elves for me!

Love,

Hunter Sutherland.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am seven years old! This year, I have been good some of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is a stuffed kitty and new Van shoes that are blue! I will bake rainbow cookies with my big sister for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! Say “Hi” to my sister in Edmonton for me!

Love,

Jillette Sutherland.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am seven years old! This year, I have been good all of the time! What I would like most this Christmas is an LOL Promise doll and a Nintendo Switch with a remote! I promise to leave out rainbow cookies for you! Merry Christmas Santa! Please say “Hello” to Mrs. Clause!

Love,

Savaya Courtorielle