Letters to Santa – Miranda Goldsworthy – Grade 1 – Gift Lake School

Children anxious to share list with Santa
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want to give you my list! I want a toy and a game!
From,
Olivia Laderoute
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want to tell you my list! I want Lego and a doll!
From,
Kliio Rushlow
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? I will tell you my list! I want a toy and a game!
From,
Nickolas Shaw-Willier
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want to tell you my Christmas list! I want nail polish and Barbies!
From,
Renezamay Bigstone
Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I want to give you my Christmas list! I want a Lego and a Hoverboard!
From,
Avery Noskey