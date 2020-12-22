Letters to Santa – Natalie Cole-Lamothe – Grade 2 – High Prairie Elementary School

‘I want some sutff for my family!’

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year, Santa! How are the elves doing? I think they are busy making toys! Did you eat all the cookies? Santa, can I have a PS4 for Christmas? Can you bring my family some gifts, please?

Love,

Marshall Prince.

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I helped Marshall with Math! How are the reindeer doing? How are the elves? I want SpongeBob Plush and a Patrick Plush and a Sandy Plush, Mr. Krabs and a Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Taylor Deynaka.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl! I make friends and I want some stuff for my family! I want gum and I want a trumpet and jewelry and a food set!

Love,

Braylee Auger.

Dear Santa,

Are your elves working? Also, thank you for gifts! Are your reindeer happy? Do you practice flying the sleigh? I hope you are happy! Please be happy! Can I have a PS5 please? I really want two Roblox cards, please! My last wish is Stikbots and thank you!

Love,

A.J Mouallem.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? How are you doing? What I want for Christmas: LOLs and a LOL house and new dolls, Baby Alives and a Na! Na! Na! Surprise, a princess dress, LOL pets, some paint, and a mermaid blanket! Thank you!

Love,

Jalyssa Nezeroche.

Dear Santa,

I am Armaan! How are you doing, Santa? I have been a good boy this year! For Christmas, I want a Bakugan and Bakugan Crars! What type of cookies do you like? The second thing I want is an iPod with Super Mario!

Love,

Armaan Khan.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I am happy that you are giving presents! I hope you are having a good Christmas! I hope you give me a lot of candy! I was a good girl! I want one pack of Slime! I want a Na! Na! Na! Surprise!

Love,

Rebecca Nielsen.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am happy that you can’t get COVID-19! Now this is what I want: a computer and a game called Grand Theft Auto 5! For the third thing I want a YouTube Channel!

Love,

Travis Sheen.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elves and Mrs. Claus? I been a little naughty! This year I would like some stuff like some of the mini-trucks and trailers and tracker! I have three more things: all of the Goby gear and a RIT hockey stick and pink tape!

Love,

Brandt Quartly.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? What I would like for Christmas is Pokemon cards, Wii with newer Super Mario Brothers for the Nintendo Switch, a PS5, iPhone II, and an LG TV that’s small! Thank you!

Love,

Reid Herben.

Dear Santa,

I am Aryanna! I just want to ask you how your reindeer are doing? I would like a Na! Na Na! Surprise! The next thing I would like is some Num Nums! The next thing I would like is a Fingerlings Baby Unicorn! The last thing I want is LOLs!

Love,

Aryanna Khan.

Dear Santa,

Santa, I have been a really good boy at home! How is Rudolph the reindeer doing? I have been a really good boy so can you please get me a PS5 if you can find one? Can you get me an iPhone 12, please?

Love,

Kobe Chalifoux.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I play nice with my brother! We play with my toys! For Christmas, I would like a PS4 and some toys for my brother, George, to play with! He would like a big truck! My auntie will cook cookies!

Love,

John Paquette.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Good? Bad? Anyway, I have been kind of bad but I’m starting to be good! What I want, please and thank you, I just want a happy Christmas for my family and friends and for everybody! I want Pokemon cards and an iPod, some Play-Doh, and PS4 to play with my brothers!

Love,

Megan Pfefferle.

Dear Santa,

Hey, Santa, how are the reindeer? I have been good – not really good – because we went to one of my best friend forever’s house to craft! Oh, I forgot, we got a new cat! I hope everyone is healthy at the North Pole! This is my wish list: 15,000 Roblux toys, 50 GX Pokemon, 15 LOLs and 12 Hair Goals! Can I have a PS4, please? I don’t need it though my cat asked for cat toys! Thanks!

Love,

Amellia Kemp.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I made a gingerbread house with my dad! I want an Xbox One for Christmas and a TV! How are the reindeer doing and the elves?

Love,

Gabriel Sorfleet.