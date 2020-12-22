Letters to Santa – Rachel Marzotko – Grade 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

‘How do you make the presents?’

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite kind of tree? What is your favourite kind of treat? For Christmas I want a miniature cat! Hope you have a nice trip!

Love,

Lauren White.

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite kind of cookies? What are the reindeers’ favourite kind of carrots? I want a Nerf gun! Hope you have a nice holiday!

From,

Nika Supernault.

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite milk? How big is Rudolph? I hope you have a good trip!

Love,

Hailey Starko.

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite cookie? How big are the elves? For Christmas I would like a dog! Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Alexa Pollard.

Dear Santa,

What are your favourite reindeer vegetables? What is your favourite drink? I want for Christmas is Grouch Couch and my two front teeth! Hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Rana Meneice.

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? What is your favourite Christmas cookie? Have a good Christmas!

From,

Thomas Strebchuk.

Dear Santa,

What is your favourite cookie? Do the reindeer like carrots? Can I please have a Hatchimal toy? Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Teegan Trimble.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? What is your favourite cookie? I want a Bendy toy and a present for you! It is Christmas! Happy Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Kellan Laboucan.

Dear Santa,

What are your favourite cookies? Do the reindeer like carrots? For Christmas I would like a Grouch Couch and red fur phones! Have a nice Christmas!

Love,

Clara McLeod.

Dear Santa,

Which is your favourite reindeer? What is your favourite cookie? For Christmas I want yo-yos! Merry Christmas!

From,

Dedan Lamarche.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How cold is the North Pole? For Christmas I want an American Girl and Fingerlings! Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Emily Fleming.

Dear Santa,

What cookies do you like? What reindeer do you like? Santa, can I have an iPad? Can I have a bell? Bye, bye, Santa!

From,

Zachariah Courtoreille.

Dear Santa,

Do you like Sprinkles? How is Rudolph? For Christmas I would like a Nerf gun automatic! Hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Frederick Thompson.

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite reindeer? What is your favourite candy cane? I want some Lego! I want a Tablit! I want a water bottle! Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Peyton Lalonde.

Dear Santa,

What kind of candy canes do you like? How do you make the presents? For Christmas I would like an iPhone! I hope you have a good trip!

Love,

Mac Calliou.

Dear Santa,

Why is Rudolph’s nose red? What are your favourite cookies? For Christmas I want headphones, and four iPads! Hope you have a good weekend!

Love,

Aria Lamarche.

Dear Santa,

What cookies do you like? What are some of the elves’ names? What are your dog’s names? My favourite reindeer is Comet! What are Mrs. Claus’s favourite cookies? I want a Beyblade and Bakugan Battle Brawlers! Have a good day!

From,

Sebastien Cayanong.

Dear Santa,

What are your favorite cookies? I want an LOL and doll! Have a good Christmas!

Love,

Jordyn Auger.

Dear Santa,

How big is the North Pole? How small are the elves? I want a new TV! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ares Courtoreille.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How are the elves? I want rollerblades! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Tristen Salia-Cloutier.