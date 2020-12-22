Letters to Santa – Rhona Ragan – Grade 2 – High Prairie Elementary School

‘My mom is bringing me a sister!’

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you go to so many houses? Santa, when is your birthday? Santa, I am seven years old! I am the only child in my family! My mom is bringing me a sister! Can I have a new bike? Can you bring me lots of toys? Have a safe trip!

From,

A.J. Smith.

Dear Santa Claus,

Why do you like cookies? Why do you like milk? Why do you have so many elves? I have two little brothers! I have two goldfish! I like to chase my little brothers! Could you bring my dad more tools? Could you bring my little brother toys? Could you bring me tools so I can help my dad with his truck?

From,

Dantriel Carifelle-Badger.

Dear Santa Claus,

I had a wonderful birthday! How many elves are working? How many reindeer do you have at the North Pole? Do the elves make toys? I want a White Robot Bunny, and a Benson doll and a Gabby Gabby doll!

From,

Shyne Carifelle.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many reindeer do you have? How many elves do you have? How old are you? For Christmas I want a Nintendo DS and DS games! My name is Eric and I am in Grade 2! I have four people in my family! I like to play hockey!

From,

Eric Delorme.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many elves do you have? How do you get to houses on time? I got a new house! What the elves’ names? I want a Na! Na! Na! Surprise and an LOL! I might go to Yellowknife for Christmas! Can I have a sled, please? I am seven and my sisters names are Aja and Areona and my brother’s names are Christopher and Dominick!

Love,

Mileena Kaminesky.

Dear Santa Claus,

I am trying to be good! How many reindeer do you have? Santa, how old are you? Are the elves busy working? I have five people in my family! Could you bring me a Beyblade, please?

Love,

Jace Pilkey.

Dear Santa Claus,

Do you have a reindeer with a bright red nose named Rudolph? How many elves do you have? I like to play outside! Santa, can you bring me some Lego and some toys? Please, can you bring gifts for the rest of my family?

Love,

Lucas Calhoon.

Dear Santa Claus,

I lost three teeth! I got three cats! My mom bought Ebby a little mask if he wants to wear it! How many elves do you have? How does your sleigh go everywhere in one night? Does Cupid play with Rudolph? For Christmas I want a Squishee, books and soccer balls! Christmas is my favourite holiday!

From,

Blake Ernst.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many elves do you have? How old are you? How do you go to house to house in one night? Can I have a Fitbit, please? I have a lot at Shaw’s Point! I am in Grade 2! I have four people in my family! I can’t wait for Christmas!

From,

Benjamin Bain.

Dear Santa Claus,

I am good! Santa, I wonder how you go so fast? Do you have eight or nine reindeer? Where do you live, Santa? My name is Azais! I like Christmas all year long! I lost two teeth a day!

Love,

Azais Grey-Thunder.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many elves do you have? How old are you? How many reindeer do you have, Santa? Can you bring me Slime? I have seven animals and I lost two teeth and I have a lot of friends!

From,

Brooklyn Ouderkirk.

Dear Santa Claus,

I tried to be good this year! Why do you do this for us? My wish is to get a robot dog! How old are you? How is Rudolph? I am well! When I sleep my brother wants me to stay awake! I will see you soon!

Love,

Chloey MacRoberts.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many reindeer do you have? How old are you? Is Rudolph real? I want an LOL for Christmas and a Na! Na! Na Surprise and Slime, please! I am seven years old and I have a sister and I have four pets! Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Kamrynn Duquette.

Dear Santa Claus,

How old are you? What are you going to get me for Christmas? I want a toy side-by-side, remote control racecar and an iPhone! I like to play my Switch game!

Love,

Blaiden Tiffin.