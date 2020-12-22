Letters to Santa – Roberta Barrons – Grade 1 – High Prairie Elementary School

Just what is Santa’s favourite ice cream?
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Abrielle Willier! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a unicorn toy that is pink and green!
From,
Abrielle Willier.
Dear Santa,
I have five cats! What is your favourite colour? For Christmas I would like Schleich horses!
From,
Harley Parker.
Dear Santa,
I have three sisters! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a train and a teddy bear!
From,
Cooper MacRoberts.
Dear Santa,
My name is Darien! What is your favourite animal? For Christmas I would like a black panther toy!
From,
Darien Alook.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody! What is your favourite ice cream? For Christmas I would like a Nerf gun!
From,
Brody Willier.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase! What is your favourite colour? For Christmas I would like skateboard!
From,
Jase Stecik.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ddendyll! What does you elf do? What is your favourite ice cream? For Christmas I would like a bow and arrow!
From,
Ddendyll Sheane.
Dear Santa,
I have a dog! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like dolls!
From,
Maggie Burgar.
Dear Santa,
I like elephants! What do you do when your elf is out working? For Christmas I would like a remote control car!
From,
Blaze Laverdiere.
Dear Santa,
I like Santa! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a Bath Bomb Factory, a bow and a Santa hat!
From,
Melody Young