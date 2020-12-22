Letters to Santa – Roberta Barrons – Grade 1 – High Prairie Elementary School

Just what is Santa’s favourite ice cream?

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Abrielle Willier! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a unicorn toy that is pink and green!

From,

Abrielle Willier.

Dear Santa,

I have five cats! What is your favourite colour? For Christmas I would like Schleich horses!

From,

Harley Parker.

Dear Santa,

I have three sisters! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a train and a teddy bear!

From,

Cooper MacRoberts.

Dear Santa,

My name is Darien! What is your favourite animal? For Christmas I would like a black panther toy!

From,

Darien Alook.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brody! What is your favourite ice cream? For Christmas I would like a Nerf gun!

From,

Brody Willier.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jase! What is your favourite colour? For Christmas I would like skateboard!

From,

Jase Stecik.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ddendyll! What does you elf do? What is your favourite ice cream? For Christmas I would like a bow and arrow!

From,

Ddendyll Sheane.

Dear Santa,

I have a dog! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like dolls!

From,

Maggie Burgar.

Dear Santa,

I like elephants! What do you do when your elf is out working? For Christmas I would like a remote control car!

From,

Blaze Laverdiere.

Dear Santa,

I like Santa! What does your elf do? For Christmas I would like a Bath Bomb Factory, a bow and a Santa hat!

From,

Melody Young