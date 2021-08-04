Library, museum preparing for possible cuts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is satisfied the message was delivered effectively.



As a result, they will not require the High Prairie Municipal Library Board and High Prairie and District Historical Society [museum] board to respond to a previous letter suggesting cuts may be coming to their 2022 budgets.



On May 25, council agreed to write both boards asking them what the results would be in their budgets if they were cut five per cent or 10 per cent.



The museum responded by writing in a July 7 letter by vice-chair Chris Clegg that the museum board “will work as best we can to help the Town of High Prairie through challenging economic times.”



The letter also stated there would be cuts in services and/or programs if the budget was cut, but they didn’t want to waste time and energy on speculation.



The library did not respond by way of letter but board chair Pam Sware says they are aware of the Town’s position on potential cuts.



“We will address this issue of five or 10 per cent cuts when we do our [2022] budget this fall,” she says.



She adds the library board has had preliminary discussions on “tightening” their budget.



Meanwhile, Councillor Donna Deynaka wondered why the letters were sent.



“It’s a moot point [potential cuts] if the Town says we can only afford “X” amount of dollars, “she says.



Council defeated a motion to have both boards attend a meeting and provide details on possible budget cuts, in part because Mayor Brian Panasiuk was satisfied the matter was dealt with.



“I think they got the message to be prepared,” he said.