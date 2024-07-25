Life just got better at High Prairie!

The Buchanan Family Foundation celebrated the donation of money and equipment at the High Prairie Health Complex July 17. An ECG machine and a shower commode were only two items purchased. Left-right are: Samantha Nemec, site manager, High Prairie Health Complex: Dr. Ali Niazee, High Prairie Health Complex; Tammy Melnyk, vice-president, High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary; Donna Buchanan, presenting on behalf of the Gordon Buchanan family; and Laura Tomkins, clinic nurse education, High Prairie Health Complex. Sitting is Marilyn Emter, secretary, High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary, on the shower commode.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man who always believed in supporting his community continues to give, even after has passing.

Gordon Buchanan left a legacy through the Buchanan Family Foundation and a portion of that money was left to the High Prairie Health Complex and J.B. Wood Continuing Care. A celebration to show some of the equipment purchased was held at the hospital July 17.

“We are very appreciative of any funds given our way,” says High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary vice-president Tammy Melnyk.

High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary secretary Marilyn Emter was more specific.

“We want to make it like a home,” she says of the equipment purchased for J.B. Wood.

About $215,000 worth of equipment was recently purchased plus other items, expense not disclosed.

Donna Buchanan attended the ceremony on behalf of the family.

“Gordon always believed in giving back to his community,” she says.

“High Prairie was always good to Gordon and the family and he believed in returning that kindness.”

Donations past and present to the auxiliary have been left in the hands of the auxiliary members and hospital staff to decide what is most needed.

“Who knows better what the hospital needs than the staff who work there and the auxiliary?” asks Buchanan.

“The family is more than pleased and honoured to be able to continue to the betterment of lives at the facility.”

The Buchanan family also donated to the Sacred Heart Health Centre at McLennan.

“Gordon knew people from High Prairie also received care at McLennan,” says Donna Buchanan.

Over $32,000 was donated for X-Ray machine equipment topping off donations at the three facilities at about $250,000.

