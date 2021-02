In her Art 20 class, it would be expected that Grade 10 student Jenna Koppang’s pencil crayon, colour wheel eyes would shed colour wheel tears.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School add some colour and flowers to remind us that spring is on the way. “Life may be sunshine and roses some of the time, according to EWP Art students,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Practising drawing skills and colour theory came along with rainbow teardrops, spiders and dragons.” Art students at Pratt have showcased their artwork in the South Peace News since last May.