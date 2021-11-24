Light Up the Park returns to PR after 1-year hiatus

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Light Up the Park is Peace River’s kickoff to the holiday season and promises to be as spectacular as in years past.

The event occurs Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

“Light up the Park is hosted by the Town of Peace River and is seen as the kick-off event to the holiday season,” says Zoe Battie, recreation programmer for the Baytex Energy Centre.

Light Up the Park is followed by a number of other events: Santa Claus Parade, Skate with Santa, Christmas markets, etc.

“The evening is filled with Christmas music, free hotdogs and hot chocolate served by the Peace River Fire Department and goody bags for the kids,” says Battie.

Midway through the event we invite the community to join us in a count down to “Light Up the Park” with turning the Town Christmas lights on and setting off a wonderful firework display.”

Peace River’s Community Services Department, Public Works, and Fire Department come together to make the event a huge success every year.

Light Up the Park returns after a one-year break.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to have an event last year due to COVID and gathering restrictions but we are extra joyful to operate as per usual for 2021!” says Battie.