Livingstone wins Donnelly byelection

Village of Donnelly has welcomed its newest councillor to the team!

Jacquie Livingstone was acclaimed during a recent byelection.

“Jacquie has lived in the community for quite some time and brings a solid understanding of local issues,” says Mayor Myrna Lanctot.

“At her first council meeting on Oct. 13, she settled in quickly and contributed confidently. She is already proving to be a strong addition to council.”

Donnelly held a byelection shortly after former deputy mayor Vance Yaremko submitted his resignation because his wife, Sara, was hired as the new chief administrative officer.

“Although he was not required to resign under legislation, he chose to step down to avoid any perception of conflict and to make the transition easier for both council and the new CAO,” says Lanctot.

“His resignation created a vacancy on council, which triggered the need for a byelection.”

Lanctot says the team has already met and is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition and continued operation for the Village. She adds council is pleased to welcome Livingstone as the newest councillor.

“She has settled in quickly and already feels comfortable at the council table,” says Lanctot.

“Her first meeting showed that she is engaged, prepared, and ready to contribute. We look forward to the perspective and energy she brings to the Village of Donnelly.”

Lanctot adds council is looking forward to continuing business with its newest member.

“I look forward to working with her in a collaborative and constructive way as she settles into her role,” concludes Lanctot.

“We’re pleased to have her perspective and commitment supporting the Village of Donnelly.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter