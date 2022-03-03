Loan will help businesses enhance stores

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Businesses in the Big Lakes County region will soon have access to a loan program to enhance their business premises.

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council heard about the program from Community Futures – Lesser Slave Lake region.

Executive director Josh Friesen briefly explained the business beautification loan program to council.

“It will help businesses improve their storefronts and interiors,” Friesen says.

“It will be more attractive to customers.”

He says loans would be available from $1,000 to $20,000 for businesses to improve their signs, windows, awnings, lighting and add architectural features, just to name a few ideas.

“We want businesses to grow and be beautiful,” Friesen says.

Loans will be for a three-year term, he says.

Community Futures is also inviting municipalities to partner in the program.

“We are looking to municipalities to pay the interest,” Friesen says.

A complete package of information and details about the program would be sent to the for council to consider, he notes.