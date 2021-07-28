Lobby for hardtop continues

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County remains committed to work with a small growing residential community to get provincial funding to pave a main road.



Hilliard’s Bay Estates Condominium Association representatives discussed the issue with council at its regular meeting July 14.



“We want to make sure we have support from council and that’s what we got,” says Guy Mathieu, who chairs the paving committee as he wrapped up his presentation.



Association president Gord Kaiser was also part of the delegation.



For more than five years, the association and Big Lakes have lobbied the government for funding to pave the road in the community located east of Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.



“It’s not for the lack of trying; we’ve been working hard,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



He says council continues to lobby the provincial government to provide funding.



“We still work hard at it today and we will continue to work at it,” Matthews says.



“It’s something we always bring up with the transportation minister.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the County recommends the government pave the road from where the gravel starts near the entrance to Shaw’s Point Resort and extends east into the park.



“We’re trying to get over the hurdle and get the road paved,” Matthews says.



He urged the association to lobby Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon.



Mathieu says the gravel road is a problem for residents and other motorists travel in the park and area.



“Road conditions are poor,” Mathieu says.



“It’s totally unacceptable.”



When it rains, the road is muddy and when it’s hot and dry, the road is dusty.



And vehicles get very dirty with dust and mud and take time to clean.



Former MLA Hector Goudreau is a landowner of Hilliard’s Bay Estates and asked council to be persistent and to be patient.