Local art on display, for sale at museum

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Museum has reorganized its gift shop, emphasizing local talent.



Called Grassroots Art and Craft, the new gift shop is located inside the museum.



“It features a curated selection of pieces created by local artists and crafters,” says Lauren Lepp, museum curator and program coordinator.



“Grassroots Art and Craft was started to connect people through art and craft and create a community where inspiration and collaboration can thrive,” she adds.



Currently, the shop represents beaded jewelry by Jennifer Anderson [Squeed Muks and Mocs], cozy crocheted pieces by Holley Shae Donahue [Cozy by Holely Shae], and locally sourced wood that is turned into bowls or boxes by Geoff Griffith [Boreal Bowls]. His wife, Shelley Griffiths [Tiger Lily Spa] has handmade soap, and there is artwork by Joyce Hunt.



There are handmade bath and body products and watercolour paintings by Julie Jackson, paintings by Ashley Johansson, leatherwork by Erin Drefs Johnson, drawings by Lauren Lepp, quilted goods by Carol Morgan and photographs by Michelle Olanski.



The museum encourages more items being sold at the museum.



If you are interested in becoming a feature artist with Grassroots Art and Craft, please e-mail Lepp at [email protected] Please some images of your work, a short bio about yourself, and what inspires your practice.



Come stop in and shop local today!