Local stores collect toys for children

Peace River Red Apple donated toys and funds to Peace River Salvation Army in the annual toy drive. Salvation Army program co-ordinator Margaret Davie, left, accepts a cheque for $673.40 from new store manager Corey Taylor.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Many local children will receive toys, thanks to the generosity of shoppers at Red Apple stores in High Prairie and Falher, and The Bargain! Shop in Peace River, during the fourth annual toy drive that ended Dec. 5.

Fill-a-Sleigh Day concluded the three-week Together We Care Toy Drive at Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop locations across Canada.

The High Prairie store raised a total of $9,834 in toys from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5, store manager Kelsie Turcotte says.

Toys and a monetary donation of $1,578 were donated to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council for Santa’s Helpers Christmas hampers.

Marigold Enterprise, Wholesale Market, Revolution Auto, Kal-Tire, POPS Home Hardware, Peavey Mart, both IDA drug stores, Old Dutch, High Prairie RCMP, High Prairie School District and the High Prairie Red Wings Junior A hockey team partnered in the Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

“They helped us reach and exceed our goal of $5,500,” Turcotte says

“COVID did not affect our toy drive, High Prairie continued to show their support for their hometown and it showed.”

Falher

Falher Red Apple raised $3,593 during the three-week program, superseding the goal of $3,000, store manager Michelle Dovell says.

Red Apple donated an additional $578, which is 10 per cent of total sales on Dec. 5.

Toys and funding were donated to Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Smoky River Fire Department, FCSS, Falher IGA and the New Horizon Co-op were partners in the one-day drive.

Dovell says the drive again received “remarkable support” from the community, businesses and individuals.

Peace River

The Bargain Shop in Peace River also received strong support from the community.

“We raised $2,577 in toys and $673.40 in cash,” new store manage Corey Taylor says.

Donations were given to the Peace River Salvation Army.

The store did a gift basket draw but the winner wishes to remain anonymous, Taylor says.

“This marks our third-year hosting Fill-A-Sleigh Day across Canada and we are so thankful for the generous donations our customers have made this year,” says Clinton Wolff, president of Red Apple Stores Inc.