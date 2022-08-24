Locals win prizes at Western Classic

Several people from the High Prairie region won prizes for finishing in the top three in their divisions in the Western Canada Horseshoe Classic in High Prairie. Left-right, are Rhoda Dumont, of High Prairie, Cathy Cunningham, of Gift Lake, Joe Keyespapamotoa, of Atikameg, Jackie Laboucan, of Atikameg, Gary Laboucan, of Atikimeg, and Marvelene Thomas, of High Prairie. Missing in the photo are Kai Badger, Peter Badger, and Randy Courtoreille.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie welcomed horseshoe pitchers from across Canada at the Western Canada Horseshoe Classic on Aug. 13-14.

The High Prairie Horseshoe Club co-hosted the event at the Sports Palace with the Alberta Horseshoe Pitching Association (AHPA).

“We had 75 competitors, including lots of people from the High Prairie region,” club president Ray Prevost says.

“There were lots of close games and high scores and we had two playoff games.”

Players travelled from all over Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Several locals won prizes for placing third in their divisions.

Here’s a rundown of local winners.

Jackie Laboucan, of Atikameg – first in Women’s B with a high average of 60 per cent.

Joe Keyespapamotoa, of Atikameg – first in Men’s C with a high average of 45 per cent.

Peter Badger, of Sucker Creek – first in Men’s D with a high average of 12.5 per cent.

Randy Courtoreille, of Grouard – second in Men’s C with a high average of 37.5 per cent.

Cathy Cunningham, of Gift Lake – second in Women’s D with a high average of 34 per cent.

Rhoda Dumont, of High Prairie – second in Women’s E with a high score of 10 per cent.

Gary Laboucan, of Atikameg – second in Elders E with a high average of 24 per cent.

Marvelene Thomas, of High Prairie – third in Women’s E with a high average of 10 per cent.

Kai Badger, of High Prairie – third in Women’s E (registered in junior girls) with a high average of 10 per cent.

Most of the players in the Western Classic also registered to compete in the Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships at the Sports Palace from Aug. 17-20 under the Horseshoe Canada Association (HCA).

A total of 115 competitors registered for the Canadian tournament.

“About 90 per cent who played in the Western Classic will also play in the Canadian championship tournament,” Prevost says.

Both the High Prairie club and the AHPA co-hosted the national tournament.