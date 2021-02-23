Lodge plans ready to be shown

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will launch a project in May to add 20 units to the existing 53 independent-living bachelor suites for seniors.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Design plans and drawings to add 20 seniors’ housing units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie are ready to be presented to the community.



Heart River Housing welcomes the community to view the draft designs and conceptual drawings at an online information session March 2 at 7 p.m.



“We want to present 3D drawings of the exterior and the layout of the suites and get some ideas and feedback from the public,” CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“We should have drawings by Feb. 28, which we will share with the public.”



A Zoom meeting will be set up for interested citizens. Anyone wishing to participate may link to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435028486.



The meeting I.D. number is 894-3502-8486.



“This is for the region’s residents; we think having their input is very important in shaping the building and building layout,” Pratt says.



More information will be available on Heart River Housing’s Facebook page.



Community information sessions planned by Heart River are not possible under gathering restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



The addition will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites in the project budgeted from $7 million, Pratt says.



They will be a combination of lodge rooms called enhanced independent living lodge units, which will provide service options that are flexible for residents.



“The project is on target to start groundwork this spring, with construction to begin towards the end of May 2021 and be completed by June 2022,” Pratt says.



“We have had to make some tough decisions in the process, spending money on better equipment that will last longer versus the budget we have to work within.”



After the information meeting, HRH will be busy to finalize the project.



“We hope to have the final design and pricing in place by April 1 and ready to break ground soon after the frost goes out,” Pratt says.



Although lots of work has been done, he says lots of work is still ahead.



Heart River Housing meets weekly with the design team.



“This has been a struggle with the COVID restrictions,” Pratt says.



“We have found a balance between Zoom meetings and small onsite meetings.”



Demand for units at Pleasantview continues to grow.



“The waitlist for the lodge and independent-living units has increased 135 per cent in the past two years,” Pratt says.



“We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist.”



Pratt says the Pleasantview project will be the fourth major addition to the lodge that opened in 1960 with 30 units.



For more information or to share ideas, contact Pratt by phone at [780] 523-5282 or e-mail to [email protected]