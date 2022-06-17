Loewen launches UCP leadership bid

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen was greeted by more than 100 people June 7 in his hometown of Valleyview as he officially launched his campaign to run for the leader of the provincial United Conservative Party.

Ousted from the UCP caucus May 13, 2021, the Independent MLA says the crowd and support reflects the campaign he wants.

“There were people there from many communities and all ages who are looking for the same thing; a return to honest responsible government that respects the voices of all people,” Loewen writes in an email.

“We want to reach everyday Albertans who feel left out of governance.”

Hot on the campaign trail, Loewen plans to promote his platform at the Falher Honey Festival, June 17-19.

“It’s important to stay connected to the local area,” Loewen says.

“I want to grow this movement from the grassroots up and that means staying connected to my roots and the people I represent in the constituency.”

He will also make his way throughout the Falher-McLennan area during the campaign.

Addressing the crowd at the Crabbie Goat Distillery, he was impressed by the response he got when he shared his commitment to prioritize the needs of Albertans and communities.

“We want to build a conservative movement for the working and middle classes – the people who cannot hire an expensive lobbyist to get the ear of government,” Loewen says.

“Decisions need to be made for Albertans, by Albertans and in our best interests.”

People in the province want a leader and government with integrity. he says.

“Albertans fully expect us to get back to the fundamentals of good, accountable and ethical governance,” Loewen told the crowd.

“It’s time to build a movement for the little guy; a conservative movement that truly conserves what we love – our communities, our families, our values.”

He says there’s been a lot of talk about blue-truck politicians.

“But it’s time that we had leadership campaign about blue-truck Albertans,” Loewen says in his speech.

“By that, I mean the everyday Albertans who go to work to provide for the families and grow their communities.

“Let’s take the politicians out of the spotlight and put those people front and centre.

“Let’s stop making everything about the power of the leader and give it back to you.”

Others in the race as of June 10 include Grande Prairie – Wapiti MLA and former finance minister, Travis Toews, former Wildrose Party leaders Brian Jean and Danielle Smith, Village of Amisk Mayor Bill Rock and Leela Aheer, former minister of culture, multiculturalism and the status of women.

Jean is the MLA for Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche.

Aheer is the Chestermere – Strathmore MLA who was shuffled out of cabinet last year after she criticized Premier and UCP Leader Jason Kenney.