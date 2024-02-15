Loewen promotes hunting during trip to Nashville

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister and Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen recently returned from a trip to Nashville.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Central Peace – Notley MLA and Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen returned from a trip to Nashville to promote tourism in Alberta.

He attended the 2024 Safari Club International Convention from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, says a provincial government news release dated Jan. 28.

Loewen promoted Alberta as a world-class destination for outdoor recreation opportunities.

“From hiking and camping to fishing and hunting, Alberta has many unique outdoor experiences to offer,” says Loewen, who represents the Falher and Valleyview regions as an MLA.

“Wildlife conventions are valuable opportunities to support the growth of our tourism sector by inviting people from around the world to come explore our great outdoors.

“It’s time for more people to realize just how remarkable Alberta is.”

During the trip, Loewen highlighted the upcoming auction of five Minister’s Special Licences for elk, mule deer, turkey, moose and antelope at the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah from Feb. 15-18.

Funds raised from the auction will be used in Alberta for conservation initiatives and management of big-game species.

Outfitters from the United States generated $350 million in Alberta’s economy last year.

During the trip, Loewen planned to meet with Alberta outfitter representatives, international clients, prospective bidders in the auctions and other stakeholders.

Almost 32 million visitors in Alberta generated $10.7 billion is tourism spending in 2022. Hunting played a part of the revenue.