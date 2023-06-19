Loewen, Williams appointed to cabinet

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two local MLAs have been appointed to cabinet in the United Conservative Party (UCP) government.

Peace River MLA Dan Williams gets his first post in cabinet as the minister of mental health and addiction.

Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen was reappointed minister of forestry and parks.

Both re-elected to their second terms in office in the provincial election May 29, Williams and Loewen were sworn in to Premier Danielle Smith’s cabinet June 9.

Loewen was first sworn in as minister of forestry, parks and tourism Oct. 24, 2022 by Smith shortly after the premier was sworn in after she won the UCP leadership race.

One other northern MLA was also named to cabinet. Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche MLA Brian Jean became the minister of energy and minerals. IIn the previous Smith cabinet, he held the post of minister of jobs, economy and northern development.

The cabinet includes 25 people, including Smith as minister of inter-governmental relations.

Most of the ministers are from rural areas and smaller cities where the UCP won the majority of the seats.