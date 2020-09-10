Long pitches idea to recoup lost grant

Proposal would more than double water rates to Big Lakes County

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

At least one High Prairie town councillor is suggesting an increase in water rates to compensate for the loss of $407,000 in grants promised by Big Lakes County but later revoked.



Michael Long asked several questions at town council’s meeting Aug. 25 regarding the matter.



Long first asked how much water they sold to Big Lakes County each year to supply the rural co-ops. Public Works Supt. Vern Walker estimated about 100,000 cubic metres.



“What would the increase need to be [to compensate loss of grant money]?” asked Long.



“Four to $5 per cubic metre,” replied Walker.



“We need that money,” said Long.



“I hope all the residents of Big Lakes County hear.”



The Town currently sells water to the County at $3.15 per cubic metre.



Any proposed water rate increase has not yet made the agenda at a town council meeting.



No councillor commented on Long’s discussion and/or idea.



The proposed increase would only apply to Big Lakes County residents.



In 2019, Big Lakes County agreed to provide $407,000 in grant money for the Town to upgrade 52 Ave. Under terms in the agreement, if any change in plans occurred, the Town was to notify the County for approval. The Town decided instead to upgrade the water treatment plant and wanted to use the $407,000 to help pay for the project, but did not inform the County.



They revoked the money during a budget meeting April 29.



Meanwhile, the Town has tried unsuccessfully to persuade the County to change its mind.



“[We’ve had] two kicks at it and were unsuccessful,” said Long.



“It’s Big Lakes County. What can you do?”



“I feel it’s bad business to go back on your word, even if you discover a legal ‘out’,” Councillor Debbie Rose said in a South Peace News story Aug. 12.



Town of HP CAO Rod Risling says there is a process the Town must go through to raise rates for water sold to the County.



“As for utilities within High Prairie, council has the ability to change as they see fit,” he says.



“Typically, they discuss utility rates during the budget process and if they want to change the rates they can.



“If council wanted to change rates they charge the County they again would likely agree to the change during the budget process and would then have to provide notice of the change. According to the existing Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework Agreement High Prairie shall provide Big Lakes with 90 days written notice of any annual change to a water rate.”