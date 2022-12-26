Look who has Santa’s list!

Oh no! Who makes the list and who doesn’t? Actually, it is Lazzarith Giroux playing the role of the Indian Grinch during a play at Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School Dec. 14. Fear not! The Indian Grinch did not spoil Christmas for the residents of Who-pile.

