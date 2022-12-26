Look who has Santa’s list! December 25, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Oh no! Who makes the list and who doesn’t? Actually, it is Lazzarith Giroux playing the role of the Indian Grinch during a play at Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School Dec. 14. Fear not! The Indian Grinch did not spoil Christmas for the residents of Who-pile. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Routhier students perform Christmas concert in French Fun & friendship! Dinner is served! There, there!