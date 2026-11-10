Looking a lot like Halloween in High Prairie!

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All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More
ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More
INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More
FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More
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Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.
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Alberta Wide Value Ads. Contact this newspaper or The AWNA to learn how your business can reach readers at a super low cost. ...More
Wheatland County council has given first reading to a proposal to borrow up to $5.5 million for four bridge projects, following unsuccessful applications for provincial funding. The Oct. 20 vote moves the borrowing bylaw forward but does not give it final approval. Administration said two of the projects had not received Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program […] ...More
An attempted armed robbery at the Wheatland Hotel on the evening of Oct. 24 prompted a town-wide shelter-in-place advisory in Strathmore as police searched for a suspect believed to be carrying a firearm. Strathmore RCMP responded to the hotel at approximately 10:46 p.m. Police say a suspect entered with a firearm and demanded money but […] ...More
Elements of the Northwest Territories’ proposed Scan legislation are drawing skepticism – as well as praise – as the bill moves through the House toward becoming law. Scan stands for Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods. It is one of the tools the territorial government is looking to deploy to help curb the illicit drug trade and […] ...More
Slave Lake residents wait patiently in line at the Pioneer Centre on the evening of Oct. 19 to cast their ballots on referendum day. While poll workers check in voters at the tables on the left, others mark their choices behind the privacy screens in the back before dropping them into the numbered ballot boxes […] ...More
The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 council covered a wide range of local business during its Oct. 26 delegation meeting in Wabasca. Airport memorial sign A local aviation pioneer will soon be honoured with a dedication sign at the Wabasca airport. Councillor Robin Guild told council that the family of the late Louise Cardinal […] ...More
Crowsnest Pass property owners may not see the same education tax reduction being promoted across Alberta when the province introduces a standardized rate in 2027. The provincial government announced Oct. 30 that Budget 2027 will establish a single education property tax rate for residential and farmland properties across Alberta. The planned rate is $2.65 for […] ...More
Crowsnest Pass residents did not turn their clocks back Sunday, and they will no longer have to move them forward each spring. Alberta officially moved to permanent daylight time on Nov. 1, ending the province’s twice-yearly clock changes. The new year-round time is known as Alberta Time, abbreviated ABT, and is six hours behind Coordinated […] ...More
The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 council is refusing to pile and burn 17 hectares of trees to build the Sandy Lake community fireguard, directing staff instead to see if logging companies will haul the wood away for free. During its Oct. 26 meeting in Wabasca, council voted unanimously against a push from the […] ...More
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