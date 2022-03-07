Loon Lake election March 14

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Loon River First Nation residents will be going to the polls March 14 to elect a new chief and council.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Clarence Jaycox School gym in Loon Lake. The election is for four councillors and a chief.

Three candidates are running for chief: Andrew Noskey [Cheewee], Sara-Lee Margaret Noskey, and incumbent Ivan Sawan.

There are 16 candidates running council including: incumbent Angeline Auger, Robert Stan Auger, Pamela Lamouche, Dolores Beauregard [Letendre], incumbent Cody Le- tendre, Floyd Letendre, Kevin Letendre, incum- bent Shayne Letendre, Willard Letendre Sr., Heather McTaggart, Clyde Noskey, Darren Noskey, Patsy Noskey, Bernadette Sharpe, Melva White, and Sandy Whitehead.

Loon River has 668 members, according to its profile on the Lands Advisory Board website. Not all members live on the reserve. As of the 2021 Census, 487 people lived on Loon River First Nation, which is located about 170 km north of Slave Lake.

The notice of election says band members who are 18 or older can vote, provided that they are “not disqualified from voting at band elections or byelections.”

Loon River’s last election was Aug. 3, 2019