Lost & found box filled to the brim at HP

HPE Staff

Wow! It is already getting cold outside! We want to make sure everyone is dressing for the weather.

Parents, it would also be helpful if you would label your children’s clothing (mitts, tuques, sweatshirts). The Lost and Found box is already heaping full and we want to know who to return the clothing to. Thank you!

Roberta Barrons’ Grade 1 class has been learning all the letters of the alphabet and their sounds. They were also learning to stretch their words when they were reading and writing. They learned their primary colours (red, blue and yellow) and how to mix them to make the secondary colours (purple, orange and green). They are looking forward to skating in November.

Becki Cardinal’s Grade 2 class had a wonderful time at their Halloween party. Thank you to everyone who brought snacks to share! Last week, students were learning about Remembrance Day and why they wear a poppy.

In Penny Johansson’s Grade 3 class, students learned a lot about Halloween and shared their skills with Hilary Zahacy’s class.

In Crystal Larose’s Grade 4 class, students have recently visited residents at Pleasantview Lodge. They visited, made cards for the residents, sang and shared a poem.

In Math, students are developing personal strategies to solve addition and subtraction equations with solutions up to 10,000.

Students are enjoying a read aloud and book talk of the story Charlotte’s Web. Later, students will make film to text connections.

In Science, students will learn about hazardous waste symbols, including those that are found in our homes (with adult supervision and support). They will learn the value of understanding those symbols and how to take care of, and dispose of materials.

Students in Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5 class, and Charlene Porisky’s Grade 6 class, went to St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery Nov. 3 to take part in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony. Please see coverage of their visit on page 5 in the Nov. 9 South Peace News. Both classes thank High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett for helping organize this for them.

In Lori Denty’s Grade 5 class, students are finishing A Smart Learning sequence on Language Arts. In Math, they are enjoying multiplication and division challenges with Chris Langlois’ Grade 4-5 class. In Science, they are learning about the different types of clouds and in Social Studies, they have started research about the Cordillera region of Canada.