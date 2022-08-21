Lots of fun in the midway

Rides and games in the midway were a big hit in the 60th annual High Prairie Pro Rodeo Elks Rodeo, Aug. 2-3 as West Coast Amusements provided lots of fun for all ages.

Arriah Okemow, 3, of Sucker Creek, rolls around in a Water Ball in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Cadance Laboucan, 8, left, and Lexi Ferguson, 7, both of Whitefish, hold on to their horses on the Merry-Go-Round in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Jackson Yardley, 6, of High Prairie, drives the train in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Kamry Belcourt, 2, of Assineau, was all smiles as she goes Hog Wild on a motorcycle in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Dawson Gillis, 4, of Falher, sits driver’s seat on the Hampton Tractors ride in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Kenzie Halcrow, 6, of Peavine, has a whale of a ride on Bulgy the Whale in the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.