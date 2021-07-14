LSWC hosting art exhibit at Joussard July 24

SPN Staff

It is a colourful and informative Canadian art exhibit drawn by Canadians, for Canadians.



The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] has partnered with Waterlution to bring an exciting art exhibition to the Joussard Community Hall July 24 entitled Waterlution: Water Speaks Travelling Art Expedition.



The exhibit begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with free snacks, activities and refreshments provided. It is free to attend and no registration is required.



LSWC coordinator Kate Lovsin says the exhibit provides an opportunity to showcase water related works of art that tell the story of water from various perspectives.



“It is a Canada-wide exhibit that showcases the winners and honourable mentions of the Young Water Speaks storytelling contest from all across Canada,” she says.



“The exhibit is full of unique stories from various perspectives and uses different types of media to illustrate the stories. The stories are based in fiction and non-fiction, and are sometimes even a combination of the two.”



Each story is about water and was inspired by an actual Canadian body of water or waterway.



“You can expect to see art in many forms, from oral stories to short films, paintings and sculptures, music, and more,” says Lovsin.



Winning art stories were selected on a regional basis within Canada and are awarded within various age categories.



Many of the stories come from entries in the Young Water Speaks Workshops that take part throughout the year across Canada. The workshops are free to attend and are a fun way to engage kids with the world around them.



To check out a workshop, visit the Waterlution website to view their upcoming workshop schedules, or to sign up. The contest for next year is currently open and they are accepting entries.