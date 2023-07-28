Lucky loonie! July 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Concrete for the new pad at the High Prairie Sports Palace was poured July 20. Taking part were several dignitaries, who each either planted a loonie, Town of High Prairie pin or Big Lakes County pin into the concrete. From front to back are High Prairie Councillor Therese Yacyshyn, High Prairie Councillor Donna Deynaka and Big Lakes County Reeve Robert Nygaard. Two loonies were placed in the concrete. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Resident’s suggestion needs study, McLennan council deems Bursary awarded No more help for McLennan businesses Peace River council allots money to 2 organizations