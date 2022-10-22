‘Lunch is on us!’ October 22, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Joussard firefighters were busy barbecuing hotdogs during an open house at the fire hall Oct. 11 to mark Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15. Left-right, are firefighter Guy Berube along with junior firefighters Kruz Marko, Avory Okemow and Faith Fortier. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Paroisse Sacré-Coeur planning anniversary celebration Where art, style and comfort mix! A ‘spook’tacular time awaits all! Evening of Elegance returns to Falher Nov. 5