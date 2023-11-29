Lunch is served!

The Seniors’ Bistro is open twice a month at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene located at 4900 – 59 Ave. Seniors are invited for a free light lunch scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “It’s open for everyone,” says Michael Strebchuk, one of the organizers. “We, as a church, know that many people, including seniors, are struggling with inflation and high costs of food and we want to offer a good warm meal with friends and fellowship. We know a lot of seniors don’t get a good warm meal all the time.”

Seniors warm up with a hot bowl of soup and biscuits. Left-right, are Pam Brown, of Faust, and Darrell Caudron, of Joussard.