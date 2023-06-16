Lunch is served!

· by · 0
Seniors in Big Lakes County were honoured at the annual Lakeshore Luncheon held June 7 at Triangle Hall. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosts the annual event that is located in a different part of the county every year. About 140 people attended the event. Above, three men have their eye on delicious desserts. Left-right, are Terry Carpentier, of High Prairie, Louis Shilka, of Joussard, and Maurice Sauvageau, of Joussard.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment