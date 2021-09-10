Lutton joins pastoral team at Victory Life Church

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Phil and Karen Lutton

High Prairie Victory Life Church welcomes a new assistant pastor couple.



Phil and Karen Lutton joined the pastoral team June 1.



“Karen and I firmly believe High Prairie will be experiencing increase and we are here to help the community grow and people live bigger and better lives,” Lutton says.



“We all experience highs and lows in life and we desire to establish roots here and live life together with everyone in this community through it all.”



They moved to their new community in July after 15 years in Grande Prairie.



“The desire to help people and our Christian faith led us to High Prairie,” Lutton says.



“When we visited the town and met people, we readily accepted the work offered at Victory Life Church.”



He has a heart to build people in their faith.



“My passions lay in developing Christian believers to live a simple daily and relevant life based on Christ,” Lutton says.



After he studied at the Victory Ministry Training Centre in Grande Prairie, he became a teacher at the centre where the Christian faith was one of several courses he taught.



“Both as a student and a teacher assist me in this new role,” Lutton says.



“However, I believe our heart to help people is the biggest asset.”



Lutton says he has waited about 12 years to serve in a ministry that has led him to High Prairie.



The desire was planted in his mind after he watched some people squabble about the Christian faith.



“I realized that not only did I need to mature in my Christian faith, apparently so did many others,” Lutton says.



“With this in my heart, I knew I would eventually be in a role to help others with their own Christian faith and life issues.



“Every year, that desire increased, narrowing my focus to have me attend Bible college and waiting for God to place me.”



Karen worked as the business administrator at the Victory Church on the Rock in Grande Prairie from 2016-2021, the same time she served as the registrar at the college.