M.D. sponsors Farm Safety Centre

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Efforts to promote farm safety in the Smoky River region continue.

The M.D. of Smoky River agreed at its Feb. 9 meeting to donate $308 to the Farm Safety Centre in its continuing efforts to promote farm safety.

In presenting the request, ag fieldman Shayne Steen told council they have supported the organization for several years.

This year, the request was for $308 whereas the M.D. contributed $714 last year.

“I’d recommend to double that [$308],” said Girouxville Councillor Alain Blanchette.

Each year, the Farm Safety Centre provides a list of schools they visited the previous year. In 2021, they delivered a presentation to 88 local students. Based on $3.50 per student the request was $308. In effect, it means the request for 2022 is one year behind for 2021’s services.

The Farm Safety Centre does not know which schools they are visiting this year.

The 2021-22 school year marks the 24th consecutive year the centre has delivered programs in Alberta. The program is geared toward children attending rural and remote elementary schools.

Among programs delivered by the organization include the Safety Smarts and Sustainable Farm Families.