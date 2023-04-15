Machine replaces man – again!

McLennan town council is objecting to the elimination of the “man in the tower” at the Peace River Airport.

Council received a letter from NAV Canada, who proposes to close the Alberta Flight Service Station at the airport and install a NAV Canada automated weather observation system.

“Another man gone from the north,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier. “It will be done virtually.”

“They’ve had the technology for years,” noted Mayor Jason Doris.

“It’s becoming a hobby airport,” he added, before asking council if they wanted to write a letter opposing the plan.

“We should try to keep it,” replied Councillor Maggie Gervais.

Councillor Marie-Anne Jones was a bit surprised by the announcement.

“The north is supposed to expand,” she noted. “How can it if we keep cutting vital services?”

Council is sending a letter to NAV Canada objecting to the proposal.