MacLean new principal at Bishop Routhier

Dawn MacLean

Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement welcomes Dawn MacLean as the new principal.

She is pleased to be back home, states a Northland School Division news release dated Dec. 22.

“Being raised in and around Peavine Metis Settlement and the High Prairie area throughout the majority of my childhood, I am excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to move home, be near family and to give back to the beautiful community and members of Peavine,” MacLean says.

“I started teaching at the old Bishop Routhier School and those amazing kindergarteners graduated a few years ago.

“Since then, I have had the opportunity to teach from kindergarten to Grade 9, as well as support teachers, educational assistants and our most vulnerable students as a classroom support teacher.”

Her background as a Metis educator, mother, wife and advocate for Indigenous youth highlights her dedication to create an inclusive and representative learning environment.

“I truly believe that representation matters and that in order for children to feel a sense of belonging and connected- ness, an environment needs to promote representation in resources, learning experiences, staffing and proper support and communication within the staff,” MacLean says.

“This is integral to improve these aspects for all youth within our system.

“I am truly honoured to be part of this journey at Bishop Routhier School.”

She brings a wealth of experience to her new role. MacLean developed her skills in various capacities across the High Prairie School Division, the Grande Prairie Public School Division and the Grande Prairie Catholic School Division.

She holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta.

MacLean also completed a major in Psychology and a minor in Sociology from Concordia University in Edmonton.

Board chair Robin Guild congratulates her on the new position.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Mrs. MacLean’s caliber, especially one with deep roots in the communities we serve,” Guild says.

“Her proven track record in education makes her an excellent addition to Northland.”

Acting superintendent Scott Meunier says MacLean is well qualified for the position.

“Mrs. MacLean has the leadership qualities and the skills we look for to support the instructional focus areas in Northland School Division.”